Nurses Week

HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA and Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE, along with SAFEWAY, brought some special surprise gifts to honor some of BALTIMORE's frontline nurses to kick off NURSES' WEEK.

98 ROCK's JUSTIN SCHLEGEL, AMELIA RYERSE, and MARIANNE SIERK and WBAL's PHIL YACUBOSKI brought roses and pallets of bottled water from SAFEWAY, lunches from THE GREENE TURTLE and JIMMY'S SEAFOOD, and snacks from UTZ to nurses at ASCENSION SAINT AGNES HOSPITAL and UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND MEDICAL CENTER. 200 meals, 250 floral arrangements, and 4200 bottles of water were distributed as a "thank you" to the nurses.

