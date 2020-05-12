Concert In Your Car series

In a ZOOM press conference today, the TEXAS RANGERS organization announced that it will host a series of four Country music shows in a parking lot outside GLOBE LIFE FIELD in ARLINGTON in its “Concert In Your Car” series. As the title suggests, artists will perform on a stage in the lot for fans listening through the radio in their cars on a specially designated FM channel. Due to social distancing protocols, each show will have capacity for about 400 carloads of fans, paying $40 per vehicle for each show. Jumbo screens will ensure all attendees have a good view of the bands.

The shows will feature Country stars ELI YOUNG BAND (on THURSDAY, JUNE 4th), WHISKEY MYERS (FRIDAY, JUNE 5th), PAT GREEN (SATURDAY, JUNE 6th) and JOSH ABBOTT BAND and KEVIN FOWLER (SUNDAY, JUNE 7th). Each show starts at 9p (CT). A portion of the proceeds will benefit the TEXAS RANGERS BASEBALL FOUNDATION, to support their ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

VIP packages guaranteeing access to the first two rows of parking are available in limited quantities for $80. All tickets go on sale FRIDAY, MAY 15th at 10a (CT) here. TEXAS RANGERS season ticket holders and members of the performing artists’ fan clubs can purchase two days earlier.

Restrooms will be available for attendees, with staff on hand to clean them between each use. Tailgating will not be allowed.

“We are eager to once again start providing entertainment to our fans and to be able to offer the experience in a way that takes into account health and safety guidelines,” said RANGERS Executive VP, Sports & Entertainment SEAN DECKER. “We have a full slate of bands, and each will present an exciting show every night.”

