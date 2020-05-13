-
RAB 'Open For Business' Live Video Series Offers Idea Exchange On Sales During Pandemic
The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's next webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series will be "Sellers Idea Exchange: Proven Tactics for Engaging Local Clients During COVID-19."
The panel, streaming live on MAY 20th at noon (CT) and moderated by RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER, will feature CONNOISSEUR MEDIA/CONNECTICUT Sales Manager MARNIE CHENARD-KLEBART, BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F and Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX Integrated Marketing Specialist LIZ REHLING, BEASLEY Sr. AE JOHN TAYLOR, and HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON AE ALEX WITT.
Registration is free to RAB Members.
