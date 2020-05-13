Idea Exchange

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's next webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series will be "Sellers Idea Exchange: Proven Tactics for Engaging Local Clients During COVID-19."

The panel, streaming live on MAY 20th at noon (CT) and moderated by RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER, will feature CONNOISSEUR MEDIA/CONNECTICUT Sales Manager MARNIE CHENARD-KLEBART, BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F and Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX Integrated Marketing Specialist LIZ REHLING, BEASLEY Sr. AE JOHN TAYLOR, and HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON AE ALEX WITT.

Registration is free to RAB Members.

