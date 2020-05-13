Charese Fruge, Chuck Knight

We Double Down again this week with two CONSULTANT TIPS in ALL ACCESS.

MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE referencing the COVID-19 pandemic in her column called 'Public Service Announcement" writes, "I’m not trying to be Debbie Downer, but I do need to point out that as broadcasters, we chose to get in to this business to serve our listeners and our communities, and this will be a big issue and we have an obligation to address it moving forward. I’m not talking about breaking formats to do serious content on depression and suicide, I’m talking about making it a priority to entertain the audience, provide up-to-date information on how to get help if needed, and reminding everyone over and over again, that they are not alone." FRUGE's PSA is here.

CHUCK KNIGHT MEDIA CEO CHUCK KNIGHT makes some lemonade and suggests that now might be the time to take the opportunity to self-evaluate your radio station. In 'Surprise--This Is What's On Your Station!' he points out, "The worst place to listen to a radio station is in a radio station. Too many distractions. As luck would have it, many Brand Managers and Program Directors are now at home, so let's take advantage of this opportunity to better our stations." Read all about it here.

