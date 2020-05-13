Lori Lewis

"After following quantitative research from MINDREADER, it’s clear many of us have moved on beyond the fear and confusion phase that first set in during the early days of COVID-19, and onto two new phases," explained MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

Fatigue and Future:

Fatigue – Described as after two months of confinement and full on, 24/7 COVID-19 media coverage, people are tired of hearing about the virus, and how “we’re all in this together.” Future – Described as anxious and anger. People are a bit tense to get back to work. And also some resentment. Continued constraints on behavior have already rallied protests in MICHIGAN, OHIO, and TEXAS.

"This is important to note moving forward for the next few weeks in the social space. Over half Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X noted that while they no doubt comply (and want others to comply) with CDC recommendations like wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart, the mere mention of COVID-19 is tiresome."

