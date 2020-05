Panel Topics & Livestream Partner

The LATIN ALTERNATIVE MUSIC CONFERENCE (LAMC) panel discussions this year are scheduled for JUNE 9-13. The LAMC livestream partner is TWITCH.

This year LAMC is asking for panel questions to be sent in advance.

Email your questions to info@latinalternative.com

Here is where to register for free, tune in to watch and for more info www.latinalternative.com

« see more Net News