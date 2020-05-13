Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS takes to the company blog to share, "For those of us in audience research, you often learn that it takes time for wide-scale change to take hold across an entire population. My friend, PIERRE BOUVARD, someone who has seen his share of research with COLEMAN and ARBITRON, is fond of saying:

“Perceptions are like glaciers – slow to form and slow to melt.”

"And on most days, that's true. But these are not ordinary times. Entire conventions of behavior, habits, and traditions are eroding or forming – sometimes in just a matter of days. For radio programmers and content creators, this is a precarious time, because all those 'givens' they've learned about their target audience may be altered, upended, or are in the course of changing right before our very eyes."

Read the full post here.

« see more Net News