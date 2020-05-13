Middlebrooks (Photo: WBBM)

Longtime ENTERCOM News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO news anchor FELICIA MIDDLEBROOKS is leaving the station after almost 36 years.

MIDDLEBROOKS, who said she is leaving on MAY 29th to form her own multimedia production platform through her SALTSHAKER PRODUCTIONS company and will launch a podcast, "SHE MATTERS," posted an announcement letter on FACEBOOK characterizing her departure by asserting, "I’m not retiring. I’m rewiring" and said she had been working towards her new plan for "nearly a decade," getting an MBA from PURDUE in the process.

