Showing Appreciation

HUBBARD Top 40 KQMV (MOViN 92.5)/SEATTLE's BROOKE & JEFFREY IN THE MORNING say thank you to all of the amazing nurses out there!

Monday, BROOKE & JEFFERY teamed up with FAMOUS DAVE’S BBQ for a thank you dinner for nursing staff at HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.

"We are so proud of every member of our medical community who have gone above and beyond to keep our community safe during this time," the duo noted.

