Tracy Johnson

Consultant TRACY JOHNSON shares, "In the past few weeks, most multi-personality radio shows have been disrupted. Broadcasting from remote locations and relying on video connections for eye contact has presented challenges. But it’s also produced improvements that hopefully will continue when shows are reunited in the same studio. In fact, there are four ways radio shows are better now than before the crisis.

"I’m particularly excited about the return of using hand signals and name tagging.

"Both tactics have become more prominent by necessity. Lacking the familiarity and intimacy of being in the same studio, shows have to find new methods of communicating off-air to avoid stepping all over one another."

Read his full post here.

« see more Net News