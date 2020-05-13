12 Finalists Of 'Got Sway' Competition

NASHVILLE-based THE ARTIST MANAGEMENT GROUP (The AMG) has revealed the 12 finalists in its online Country artist talent search, "Got Sway" (NET NEWS 4/27). Finalists include three former "American Idol" contestants, BRANDON GREEN, duo KAT AND ALEX and JESSICA MEUSE, along with SAMANTHA HATMAKER, CONNOR MYERS, duo DIXIE JADE, HUNTER COOK, JESSICA LYNN, MARK SUCOLOSKI, SARAH RYDER, STEPHEN PAUL and WARREN GARRETT.

"We were only supposed to have 10 finalists, but the singers who applied were so phenomenal that we had to have 12," said COUNTRY SWAY's JESSICA NORTHEY-SHAW. "These guys swing from contemporary to traditional, and each has their own look and sound. Everything is going to hang on their livestreams."

For the final round, each finalist will play a livestream on COUNTRY SWAY's FACEBOOK page. Find the performance schedule here. The winning artist will receive the opportunity to release their song, a mentoring session with AMG co-founder ROB BECKHAM, and consideration to be managed by The AMG.

