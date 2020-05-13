A Salute to the Songwriters

SUN BROADCAST GROUP (SBG) has joined forces with BMI and the six broadcast groups behind the upcoming “A Salute to the Songwriters” radio concert to benefit MUSICARES’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. SBG will be the show’s exclusive network partner, and is offering the show free to any station on a first come, first serve basis with market exclusivity.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 5/11), ALPHA MEDIA, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, COX MEDIA GROUP, HUBBARD RADIO, NEUHOFF MEDIA and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA will air the commercial-free, three-hour show on their combined more than 100 Country stations nationwide on SATURDAY, MAY 16th at 7p local time. CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LUKE BRYAN will co-host alongside air personalities representing each of those broadcast groups. Performers will include songwriters DALLAS DAVIDSON, RHETT AKINS, JON RANDALL, JESSI ALEXANDER, LUKE DICK, JEFF HYDE, BRANDON KINNEY, CLINT DANIELS, BARRY DEAN, NATALIE HEMBY, DYLAN ALTMAN and WYNN VARBLE performing from their living rooms and home studios and talking about how their hit songs were created.

“We are thrilled to have SUN BROADCAST GROUP join this collective effort to support the talented songwriters who have been deeply affected by COVID-19,” said COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Content & Audience TIM CLARKE. “We hope that increased reach of this special benefit program will shine a brighter spotlight on these creative individuals and raise even more funds to support this community.”

For more information on securing “A Salute to the Songwriters” in your market, call or email SBG’s RICH O’BRIEN at (212) 380-9338 or Robrien@sunbgi.com.

