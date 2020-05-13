Rule Revision

The FCC has revised its rules regarding public notice to the community by broadcasters filing certain applications, eliminating the requirement that the notices be published in print newspapers and cutting down on the amount of information required for the notices.

The order changes the notice requirements to make them shorter and more uniform and, in the case of online notices, to include links to the applications; allow notice to be posted on station-affiliated websites or locally-targeted public websites with links to the application in the online public file; require shorter, more uniform and more frequent on-air announcements, while eliminating pre-filing on-air announcements for license renewal applications; clarifying and streamlining public notice obligations for international broadcast stations and American stations feeding programming to foreign broadcasters targeting listeners in the U.S.; and revising the Commission’s rules concerning public notice given by stations designated for hearing.

NAB SVP of Communications ANN MARIE CUMMING said, “NAB thanks the FCC for unanimously approving the simplification of rules governing broadcasters’ public notice of license renewals and modifications. Today’s vote will help bring the licensing process for local radio and TV stations into the modern age. Local broadcasters appreciate the efforts of Chairman PAI and the FCC to modernize archaic rules and ease outdated regulatory burdens.”

