SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING appoints KATIE WELLE as SVP/Creative A&R, based in LOS ANGELES. WELLE was most recently SVP/A&R at RCA RECORDS. She previously was VP/Creative post at SONY/ATV from 2008-2014.

“I’ve been a huge fan of KATIE WELLE for a very long time," stated SONY/ATV Chairman/CEO JON PLATT. "She has impeccable, diverse taste in music and is tremendously dedicated to her craft. I couldn’t be happier that we finally have the opportunity to work together at SONY/ATV.”

WELLE said, “Being an advocate for creative talent in music publishing is a role I find to be extremely gratifying and electric. JON PLATT is a legendary music publisher and a worldwide industry leader, and I’m honored to be reunited with the mighty Sony/ATV team for this new chapter.”

