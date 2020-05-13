Benefit show moves online

The seventh annual “Georgia On My Mind Concert” benefitting the GEORGIA MUSIC FOUNDATION will be moved online this year rather than taking place at its usual home, NASHVILLE’S RYMAN AUDITORIUM, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, co-hosted by INDIGO GIRLS’ AMY RAY and artist/songwriter BRENT COBB, will take place on TUESDAY, MAY 26th at 7p (CT), and be streamed on FACEBOOK here and at GeorgiaMusic.org.

Participating artists will include: JOHN BERRY, KRISTIAN BUSH’s band DARK WATER, AMY GRANT, ZAC BROWN BAND’s JOHN DRISKELL HOPKINS, INDIGO GIRLS THE WAR & TREATY and many more.

The event was created, and previously hosted, by hit NASHVILLE songwriters (and GEORGIA natives) DALLAS DAVIDSON, RHETT AKINS and BEN HAYSLIP, who write together as “The Peach Pickers.” "We never dreamed it would keep going nor that it would eventually send more than $500,000 back home to support music education," said DAVIDSON of the event’s fundraising history. "We've had a great run, but BEN, RHETT, and I decided it was the right time to let other GEORGIA musicians host to keep things fresh, and we couldn't be happier that our friends BRENT and AMY graciously agreed to step up to the plate."

RAY, who curated the artist lineup for this year’s show with COBB, said, "This is an unprecedented time, where we are united in our isolation and yearning to connect through music. For BRENT and I to come together and host a lineup of artists from across the state of GEORGIA is a huge honor for both of us."

The show will be sponsored for the third time by instrument manufacturer THE GRETSCH COMPANY.

