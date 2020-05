Winners

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS announced the winners of its 2020 CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS on WEDNESDAY morning (5/13) during the opening session of the "virtual convention" NAB SHOW EXPRESS. The CRYSTAL HERITAGE AWARD was also presented to COLOFF MEDIA Hot AC KCVM (93.5 THE MIX)/CEDAR FALLS, IA.

This year's CRYSTAL AWARD winners are:

COX MEDIA GROUP Alternative WSUN (97X)/TAMPA

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A/SAGINAW

HUBBARD AC WREW (MIX 94.9)/CINCINNATI

HUBBARD Top 40 WKRQ (Q102)/CINCINNATI

HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR/WASHINGTON

DAILY NEWS BROADCASTING Classic Rock WDNS (D93)/BOWLING GREEN, KY

IDA-VEND Top 40 KVTY (Y-105)/LEWISTON, ID

CUMULUS Country KUBL (K-BULL 93)/SALT LAKE CITY

HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KRMG-A-F/TULSA

« see more Net News