CRS360 returns

The latest in the seres of “CRS360” webinars from COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB) will focus on programming through the current global pandemic. Set for WEDNESDAY, MAY 20th at 1p (CT), “Five Things I’ve Learned: Programming During COVID-19,” will feature programmers (and COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR Agenda Committee members) CARLETTA BLAKE (WGAR/CLEVELAND), BRENT MICHAELS (KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD, and JOEY TACK (KNCI/SACRAMENTO).

The speakers will share five fundamental discoveries which changed their approach to listeners, communication, branding, music selection, and maintaining the right tone during the national health crisis. They'll also discuss what programming fundamentals may look like after COVID-19 and field questions from attendees.

CRB Executive Director RJ CURTIS said, “During the past several weeks, PDs have been forced to throw out their usual programming playbook and rewrite it on the fly. Creativity and innovation have occurred in real time; what are the important lessons learned during this pandemic, and how many of them will remain applicable on the other side of this crisis?”

Register for the free ZOOM webinar here, and access previous CRB webinars here.

