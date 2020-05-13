Congratulations to ALAMO/INTERSCOPE recording artist TREVOR DANIEL, who hit a milestone today (5/13) and celebrates 1 billion plus global streams for his breakout single, "Falling," currently 7* at Pop radio. The double-Platinum single appears on his major label debut album, NICOTINE, released in late MARCH.

DANIEL has stayed busy while quarantined at his "temporary crib," teaming with BEATSBYDRE to document and share on INSTAGRAM, the story behind the creation of another of the album's tracks, "Lovesick."

The HOUSTON native recently posted a live stream with Room Service Festival, which you can watch here.

