Winners

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION has announced the winners of the 45th annual GRACIE AWARDS.

Exec. Dir. BECKY BROOKS said, “Our leadership is proud to honor the best of the best who embody the spirit and intention of the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION’s GRACIE AWARDS. We want to thank those on the front lines telling the important stories still impacting our world. It is our distinguished honor to recognize the reporters, hosts, producers and media executives who are working to ensure the public is informed. We know everyone in media has been impacted in some way, and we continue to salute this outstanding list of honorees for their award-winning passion, energy and perseverance.”

National radio honorees:

Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial:

Public Affairs: CBC RADIO, "WHITE COAT, BLACK ART": Breaking the taboo around pelvic floor health

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News: CBC, "CBC NEWS: THE WORLD AT SIX": Kurd Crisis Inside SYRIA

Reporter / Correspondent / Host: EMILY HANFORD, AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA, "AT A LOSS FOR WORDS"

Series: PRX, "THE WORLD": Into the Thaw

Documentary: FUTURO MEDIA GROUP, "LATINO USA": A Child Lost in Translation

Interview Feature: NPR, "MORNING EDITION": Periods! Why These 8th-Graders Aren't Afraid To Talk About Them

News Feature: NPR, SARAH MCCAMMON: With Abortion Restrictions On The Rise, Some Women Induce Their Own

Investigative Feature: REVEAL FROM THE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING and PRX: The Unpaid Cost of Elder Care

Nationally Syndicated Commercial:

Talk Show: SIRIUSXM, "BEVELATIONS"

Co-Host: CARLA FERRELL, PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW"

Host/Personality: ELAINA SMITH, WESTWOOD ONE's "NIGHTS WITH ELAINA"

Weekend Host/Personality: JAYDE DONOVAN, WESTWOOD ONE's "THE JAYDE DONOVAN SHOW"

Producer – Entertainment - Special: LIANA HUTH, ENTERCOM's "I'M LISTENING"

Interview Feature: MICHELLE COLLINS, SIRIUSXM's "THE MICHELLE COLLINS SHOW"

News Feature: MICHELLE FRANZEN, ABC NEWS, The NICU Cuddler

Local radio honorees:

Non-Commercial Local:

Host/Anchor: AMY EDDINGS, "MORNING EDITION," IDEASTREAM/CLEVELAND

Documentary: CBC RADIO SASKATCHEWAN, "BEAUTIFUL MESS"

Crisis Coverage: THE TEXAS NEWSROOM, EL PASO Coverage

Talk Show: CONNECTICUT PUBLIC RADIO, "WHERE WE LIVE": In Memoir, Mother And Trans Son 'Pick Up The Pieces' Of Relationship

Interview Feature: SAN FRANCISCO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT News-Talk KALW/SAN FRANCISCO and PRX, "INFLECTION POINT WITH LAUREN SCHILLER"

News Feature: JENNY BRUNDIN, COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO: Teens Under Stress

Portrait/Biography: LAUREN TERRAZAS, TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO: "Miss Emma" Saved Her Brewery And Left A Legacy For All Of SAN ANTONIO

Producer: LINDA PAUL, CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO: Want To Combat Climate Change? Get Out and Plant A Tree

Reporter/Correspondent: UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW/SEATTLE, Parenting Mental Health

Series: YASMEEN KHAN, NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK: WNYC News

Radio - Local:

Public Affairs: ENTERCOM News KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO, "I'M LISTENING": Erasing the Shame and Blame Over Mental Health In Depth

Soft News Feature: KCBS, Daily News: A Healing Delivery

Large/Major Market Host Non-Morning Drive: ANGIE MARTINEZ iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK

Outstanding News Anchor: BRIGITTE QUINN, ENTERCOM News WINS-A/NEW YORK

Co-Host, Small/Medium Market: CARLA REA, BEASLEY Classic Hits KKLZ/LAS VEGAS

Host- Morning Drive, Medium Market: CHRIS ROLLINS, TOWNSQUARE Top 40 WPST/TRENTON

Co-Host, Large/Major Market Nonmorning: COOPER LAWRENCE, iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK

Co-Host, Large/Major Market, Music DJ/Personality: DEBORAH HONEYCUTT, CUMULUS Country WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS

Interview Feature: ENTERCOM/BOSTON, Exceptional Women: "Rise Up"

Public Service Announcement: HUBBARD Talk KTMY (MYTALK 107.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, GARCIA-TORRES Fundraiser

Producer- News-Talk: HEATHER HUNTER, CUMULUS News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON, "MORNINGS ON THE MALL"

Host Morning Drive- Large/Major Market: JENN HOBBY, ENTERCOM Hot AC WSTR (STAR 94.1)/ATLANTA

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market: JULIE ROSE, BYU RADIO/SALT LAKE CITY, "TOP OF MIND WITH JULIE ROSE"

Producer - Noncommercial: KATHRYN BARNES, SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KDRW/SANTA BARBARA, "SANTA BARBARA MORNING EDITION"/"ALL THINGS CONSIDERED"

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major Market: KATIE NEAL, ENTERCOM Country WNSH (NEW YORK'S COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major - Morning: MARY WALTER, CUMULUS News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON, "MORNINGS ON THE MALL"

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market: MEGHAN LANE, COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WAPE/JACKSONVILLE, "THE BIG APE MORNING MESS"

Host - Morning Drive – Small Market: NANCY WILSON, COX MEDIA GROUP Country WHKO (K99.1)/DAYTON

Producer - Commercial: REBEKAH "BEX" MAROUN, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS-F (KISS 108)/BOSTON, "MATTY IN THE MORNING"

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES, SHANNON FARREN, "GARY AND SHANNON"

Talk Show: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES, SHANNON FARREN, "GARY AND SHANNON"

Hard News Feature: HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON, "Starving for Perfection"

Local Student:

Host/Personality: BRITTANY MCGOWAN, HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY Variety WRHU/HEMPSTEAD, NY: Women Surfers Fundraise In Honor Of Feamle Surfing Icon

Talk Show: ELI FINKELSON, WRHU, A League of Our Own - Single Moms Share & Inspire

Public Affairs: JULIA PRESTI, WRHU, A League of Our Own - Fearless Female Firefighters

Interview Feature: KARINA GONZALEZ, UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA, RENO News-Talk KUNR/RENO and NOTICIERO MÓVIL,

Producer: MADISON BRISTOWE, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK: CITYSCAPE: Back to the Garden, Remembering WOODSTOCK

News Feature: MARIAN MOHAMED, KUOW The barrier between us is breaking: How politics brought my mom and me closer

Interactive Media Student:

Original Online Programming: ELIOT SCHIAPARELLI, WFUV: Around My Block

Podcast: KACIE CANDELA, WFUV: "PRICKLY POLITICS: WOMEN IN THE ROOM"

