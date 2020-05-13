Coming 7/15

AUDIBLE and DC have announced the cast for the audio adaptation of NEIL GAIMAN's graphic novel series "THE SANDMAN." The series, to launch on JULY 15th adapting the first three volumes of the novels, will star JAMES MCAVOY with GAIMAN himself narrating, KAT DENNINGS as Death, MICHAEL SHEEN as Lucifer, and RIZ AHMED, JUSTIN VIVIAN BOND, ARTHUR DARVILL, TARON EGERTON, WILLIAM HOPE, JOSIE LAWRENCE, MIRIAM MARGOLYES, SAMANTHA MORTON, BEBE NEUWIRTH, and ANDY SERKIS in the cast. DIRK MAGGS is adapting and directing the audio version.

AUDIBLE ORIGINALS Editor-in-Chief DAVID BLUM said, “A truly exceptional cast of artists will be bringing this cultural phenomenon to life. We are honored to be working alongside NEIL GAIMAN and DC to create a truly immersive adaptation that we know fans and listeners will love.”

