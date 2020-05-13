Vegas, Baby

The LAS VEGAS RAIDERS are sticking with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS for production and distribution of game broadcasts, with the addition of expanded pre-game and post-game coverage. BRENT MUSBURGER and LINCOLN KENNEDY will be back to call the games as the RAIDERS, if and when the NFL season gets underway, move from OAKLAND into ALLEGIANT STADIUM in their new home market; the RAIDERS have worked with COMPASS for the last 11 seasons in OAKLAND.

“The RAIDERS are thrilled to continue our decade-long partnership with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS,” said RAIDERS President MARC BADAIN. “We look forward to BRENT MUSBURGER and LINCOLN KENNEDY bringing all the action to a passionate audience of RAIDERS fans nationwide on game day.”

RAIDERS games are heard in LAS VEGAS on iHEARTMEDIA Rock KYMT (93.1 THE MOUNTAIN).

