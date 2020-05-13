'New Music ... NOW!' reboot

Broadcaster JONATHAN WEST has rebooted his hourlong weekly Country new music show, “New Music … NOW!,” and is seeking affiliates looking for free weekend programming. New episodes are available via DROPBOX every THURSDAY.

WEST originally ran the show from 2010-2012 via ErrorFM.com, and the original version covered all formats. The reboot focuses on fresh Country music from new and favorite artists. It streams every FRIDAY at noon (PT) on Live365.com (listen here), and each week’s playlist is also on SPOTIFY.

The shows are available to stations as a commercial-free hour, in a four-hour format, or as split show of three segments, allowing 12 minutes of local avails per hour. For more information, reach WEST here.

« see more Net News