Reunion

The WLW-A/CINCINNATI reunion panel at TALK SHOW BOOT CAMP in CINCINNATI in MARCH (NET NEWS 5/6) featuring RANDY MICHAELS, GARY BURBANK, BILL CUNNINGHAM, MIKE MCCONNELL, DUSTY RHODES, and JIM SCOTT and moderated by SEAN COMPTON is now available on video, courtesy of ART VUOLO, who has posted the results on YOUTUBE.

The video also includes vintage WLW clips and airchecks from "the Big One"'s storied past.

See the video here:

