Suggestions for nominations to the RADIO HALL OF FAME are now being accepted by the hall's Nominating Committee. Suggestions will be accepted through MAY 29th in categories including Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more); Active Local/Regional (10 years or more); Networks/Syndication (10 years or more); Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more); Music Format On-Air Personality; and/or Spoken Word On-Air Personality. This year's ceremony is scheduled to take place in late OCTOBER, returning to parent MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS' home base in CHICAGO.

Chairman KRAIG T. KITCHIN said, "The annual HALL OF FAME ceremony is a traditionally heartfelt event that evokes emotion from inductees and attendees. These talented radio broadcast individuals are honored for accomplishments that most only dream of. Being the 100th anniversary of radio makes this year’s celebration even more special.”

“We are excited to welcome the RADIO HALL OF FAME back to its hometown of Chicago,” said MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS' Chairman DAVID PLIER. “However, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 guidelines daily. If the State of ILLINOIS does not reach the goals of a Phase 5 reopening for large gatherings, we will seek other alternatives.”

