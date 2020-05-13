Knox Country 360's Shalacy Griffin (l) and Michael Knox (r)

Music producer MICHAEL KNOX, best known for his work with JASON ALDEAN, hit the 100th show milestone this week with his nationally syndicated radio show, "KNOX COUNTRY 360."

The show, which debuted in 2018 with KNOX and co-host SHALACY GRIFFIN, delivers a mix of currents, recurrents, trending new music, exclusive interviews, comedy, and insider stories. It changed syndicators from ENVISION NETWORKS to UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS earlier this year (NET NEWS 2/5).

“We wanted to create a unique show that captures MAIN STREET USA – a place where listeners feel like they know us,” said KNOX. “The show is produced to deliver a fun experience using comedy and nostalgia along with their favorite songs.”

