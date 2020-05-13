Kelly Wayne

KELLY WAYNE, OM for IDA-VEND COMPANY, INC. Country KMOK (THE OUTLAW 106.9), Top 40 KVTY (Y105) and Country KRLC/LEWISTON, ID, is signing off after an incredible 30-year run. She capped her run with a 2020 NAB CRYSTAL RADIO AWARD for KVTY.

WAYNE started in 1990 on KRLC middays until 1995, helped launch KMOK, logging 13 years in mornings, four years as PD and became OM in 2011. KELLY received the BROADCAST HUMANITARIAN AWARD in 2012. She continues with her voice acting, KELLY WAYNE VOICE & PRODUCTION, and can be reached at kwayne30@gmail.com.

KELLY's daughter MORGAN, whom many have met at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, was in a bad SUV accident last month and is recovering at home after one month in the hospital.

Here's the YOUTUBE video of KELLY's last day.

