Markets #11-15

There is no doubt this has been the wildest and bumpiest ride we have likely ever endured. The APRIL survey (which ran from 3/26 through 4/22) put our collective programming skills to the test. In normal times, we would fret over a single tenth of a share change in our numbers. Now, with radio cume declining in massive amounts, we are left to watch in amazement and wonder.

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., along with our cohorts at XTRENDS, are here to kind of pick up the pieces. As we have stated previously, we generally focus on share in this column but we encourage you to dig deeper into your data and look at other trends. Needless to say, we can help with that (ooh, another shameless plug!). Let’s go inside the numbers …

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: That’s Amor, eh?

Overall, the 6+ cume for the market was off by almost 17%. The leading station this time was COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1), which saw its number go from 875,700 to 536,100.

UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) took over the share lead as it moved up from #3 (6.2-7.1). COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105FM) remained at #2 (6.4-6.6) while WFEZ dropped to #3 (7.4-6.4). That’s the first time in over a year that the station was not #1. SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3) was up to #4 with its highest share in over a year (4.9-5.8). ENTERCOM Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) slipped to #5 (5.6-5.2) while ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) stepped down to #6 (5.4-4.9). The thirst for information helped propel ACTUALIDAD MEDIA GROUP Spanish News WURN-A from a tie at #18 to #9 (2.4-4.1).

For the second straight survey, WMXJ was #1 25-54. The station had a slight increase and maintained the slimmest of margins over WAMR, which moved up three slots to #2. WLYF repeated at #3 with a slight gain while WCMQ jumped from #7 to #4 with its highest share in over a year. COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) was up to #5 with a small gain. WHQT slipped to #6 and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9), which had its third straight up book. WFEZ fell six places to #8 and was in league with iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TU 94.9).

WEDR was #1 18-34 for the fifth straight survey and posted a huge share increase. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) was off as it remained #2. It was forced to share with WHQT, which advanced from a tie at #5 with its highest mark in over a year. WCMQ went from a tie at #9 to #4 with its best outing in over a year while WZTU had its largest share since OCTOBER as it rose from a tie at #12 to #5. WLYF slipped to #6 and was tied with WMXJ, which bounced back from a down book. ENTERCOM Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK) fell four slots to a tie at #8. Meanwhile, WAMR and WFEZ dropped out of the top five and landed at #13.

After landing its highest 18-49 share in over a year, WEDR moved up to #1. WAMR was not far behind as it advanced to #2. WLYF saw its two-book winning streak halted as it slid to #3. WHQT was up to #4 with a solid increase while WCMQ took four steps upward to #5 with its largest share in over a year. WMIB slipped to #6 with a slight decrease while WFEZ fell from a tie at #2 to a tie at #9.

SEATTLE: Everybody’s Talkin’ At Me

The market’s 6+ cume was off by about 14% from the previous survey. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN 92.5) was still in first place though their number fell from 729,100 to 528,900.

BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F was #1 for the second straight survey (6.0-6.9). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK had its highest share since OCTOBER (5.1-6.1) as it moved up to #2. KQMV stood alone at #3 (5.4-5.8) while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR-F (95.7 THE JET) advanced seven spaces to #4 with its best book in over a year (4.1-5.4). It was forced to share the moment with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW, which slipped from #2 (5.5-5.4). ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) was up to #6 (4.5-5.0) while SINCLAIR News KOMO-A slid to #7 (5.4-4.9).

KQMV bounced back from a down book to return to the top spot 25-54. KUOW moved up to #2 with a slight increase and was just ahead of ENTERCOM Active Rock KISW, which slipped to #3. KNDD stepped up to #4 with its highest score since SEPTEMBER. HUBBARD Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL) had its best outing since JULY as it moved up to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM) slipped to #6 and was paired with KJR-F. HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9) fell four places to a tie at #9.

KISW had a huge 18-34 share increase – its highest since JUNE – as it catapulted to #1. This pushed KQMV back to #2 for the first time since, yep, JUNE. Also landing in second place was KZOK, which advanced from a tie at #8 with a massive share increase. KNDD slipped to #4 despite ending a two-book slide and was tied with CLASSICAL RADIO INC. Classical KING, which remained in place. KUOW and KRWM had been tied at #5. Both were up but stepped down – in unison – to #6. SINCLAIR Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5) slipped to #8 despite posting its fourth straight up book.

KISW was off slightly and KQMV was flat as the stations remained #1 and #2 18-49, respectively. KJAQ was up slightly and KJR-F had its highest share in over a year as the two stations moved up and into a tie at #3. KNDD repeated at #5 with a small gain and was joined by KZOK, which moved up from a tie at #9 with its best outing in over a year. KRWM fell from #3 to a tie at #10.

DETROIT: Tongue Tied

The 6+ cume decline for the market was close to 18%. iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC was still the leader but saw its number go from 863,500 to 527,900.

Two stations moved up and into a tie for the highest 6+ share in the market. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3FM) rose from #4 with its highest score since JUNE (5.3-6.4). ENTERCOM News WWJ-A had its best book in over a year (5.8-6.4) as it moved in from #3. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX slipped from first to third with its lowest share in over a year (6.6-5.2). iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB landed its largest share in over a year (4.0-4.9) as it advanced five spaces to #4.

CUMULUS Talk WJR-A made the leap o’ the month as it went from #16 to #5 (2.9-4.8). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) slipped to #6 (6.4-4.6). It was partnered with BEASLEY Urban AC WDMK (105.9 KISS FM), which had its best outing in its latest configuration (3.6-4.6). BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF dropped to #8 (5.1-4.3).

WJLB received a massive share infusion, which drove the station from #5 to #1 25-54. WRIF slipped to #2 with a slight decrease while WCSX stepped down to #3 with its smallest share since NOVEMBER. Not far behind was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WLLZ, which was up five slots to #4 with its fourth up book in a row. WKQI and BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) fell into a fifth-place tie.

The 18-34 arena was both topsy and turvy. WJLB ended a two-book slide as it moved up to #1 with authority. WKQI ended a three-book winning streak and slipped back to #2 with its lowest total in over a year. WMXD also had a huge share infusion as it jumped from #11 to #3. ENTERCOM Country WYCD was up five slots to #4 with its highest mark since DECEMBER. CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1) started at #12 and WGPR INC. Urban WGPR (HOT 107.5) was tied at #7. Both moved up to tie at #5. WRIF slipped five places to #7 and was paired with WLLZ, which leapt from #14. CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD fell from #4 to a tie at #10 while WNIC slid seven slots to #12.

WJLB was the runaway 18-49 leader as it rose from #4 to #1. WRIF gave back all of last month’s solid increase and slipped back to #2. WKQI stepped down to #3 while WMXD advanced four spaces to #4 with its highest number in over a year. WMGC repeated at #5 but with a modest loss while WCSX dropped to #6. Two stations moved up and into an arrangement at #7. WLLZ jumped from #13 while WYCD turned it up from #11.

PHOENIX: It’s So Easy

The 6+ cume decline for this market was one of the lowest we have seen at about 10%. iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) remained the leader but saw its cume drop from 1,045,800 to 637,500.

It still reigned supreme in the share category though with its lowest number since NOVEMBER (8.3-7.3). ENTERCOM Classic Hits KOOL (94.5 KOOL FM) repeated at #2 though it ended a three-book surge (7.2-6.3). BONNEVILLE Talk KTAR-F was up to #3 with easily its highest share in over a year (4.6-6.1). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX repeated at #4 (5.0-5.8) while ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) moved up to #5 with its fourth up book in a row (4.5-5.5). Before this hot streak began, the station was sitting at #22. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) slid to #6 (5.6-5.4). iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX had its best showing since SEPTEMBER (3.5-4.8) as it stepped up to #7. iHEARTMEDIA N/T KFYI-A advanced four spaces to #8 (3.4-4.7).

The 25-54 shuffle was a game of musical chairs on steroids. KLNZ – which has more than doubled its share since JANUARY – was up to #1 while KNIX leapt from #10 to #2. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD had its best book since OCTOBER as it took three steps upward to #3. KSLX was also up three places – to #4 – with a very strong share increase. KOOL slid to #5 while KESZ dropped from first to #6. KTAR-F was up to #7 while KYOT slipped to #8. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) fell five places to #9.

A couple of stations came roaring to the top of the 18-34 leaderboard. KNIX went from #10 to #1 while KLNZ advanced from a tie at #11 to #2. KNIX more than doubled its previous share and hit double digits while KLNZ came close to doubling its pervious share. KUPD slipped to #3 despite having its best book since JULY. ENTERCOM Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) remained at #4 with a slight increase. KESZ repeated at #5 with a small loss and was joined by KZZP, which ended a two-book stay at #1. KYOT fell from #3 to a tie at #7 while KOOL dropped from a tie at #5 to a tie at #10.

KLNZ was #1 18-49 for the second straight survey with a massive share increase. KNIX also got a huge share bump as it leapt from #11 to #2. KESZ slipped to #3 and was tied with KUPD, which moved up from #6 with a small gain. KZZP stepped down to #5 while KTAR-F advanced seven spots to #6. KOOL dropped from #5 to #9 while KYOT slid from #3 to #11.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Well, Waddya KNOW

The 6+ cume decline for the market approached 12%. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) remained #1 but saw its number go from 773,400 to 516,800.

MPR N/T KNOW had the #1 share for the second straight survey (8.1-8.2) while HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) repeated at #2 (7.9-7.4). CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS had its highest share in over a year (6.2-7.1) as it stepped up to #3. UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS stepped back to #4 (6.5-6.4). ENTERCOM Talk WCCO-A had its second straight big share increase (4.6-5.6) as it moved up to #5. KQQL dropped to #8 (6.0-5.4).

For the first time since AUGUST, CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) was #1 25-54. KTIS moved up to #2 despite a small loss. KNOW and ENTERCOM Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) both moved up and into a tie at #3. iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) had its lowest score since JULY as it ended a three-book stay at #1 and slid to #5. KSTP stepped down to #6 while KQQL was up to #7 with its best Frosty-free share since SEPTEMBER.

KXXR was back in double digits 18-34, which meant it was also back to #1. KSTP had its double-digit streak snapped at three as it slipped back to #2. It had to make room on the couch for MPR AAA KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT), which jumped up from #10 – exactly doubling its share from FEBRUARY. KZJK took four steps forward to #4 with its best showing in over a year while KNOW slipped to #5 with a modest loss of share. iHEARTMEDIA Top40/M KDWB and iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) both dropped out of the top five and landed together at #6. KTIS slid from #5 to #8 and was in close proximity to KQRS.

KXXR bounced back from a down 18-49 book to remain in first place for the third consecutive survey. KNOW stepped up to #2 with a slight decrease and was about two shares off the lead. KZJK advanced to #3 with its largest share in over a year while KTIS inched up to #4 as it regained most of last month’s loss. KQQL was up three slots to #5 with its best Frosty-free number since AUGUST. KSTP fell to #6 while KFXN dropped to #7.

Thank you for taking the time from your ZOOM meetings, NETFLIX binging, and incessant gaming to read this month’s chain of missives. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. hope you stay safe. We will see you again next month.

In the meantime, you could subscribe to our blog. It may surprise you. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC.. is based in ANNAPOLIS, MD. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call 410-295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

LINKEDIN: www.linkedin.com/company/ResearchDirectorInc

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/ResearchDirectorInc

TWITTER: @ResearchDirectr

« back to Net News