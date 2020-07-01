Diane Warren (Emily Schur)

One of the most prolific and successful contemporary songwriters in modern time, DIANE WARREN has signed new global publishing and recording deals with BMG.

WARREN has tallied nine #1 and 32 Top 10 charting songs on the BILLBOARD Hot 100 as a SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME inductee, an 11-time ACADEMY AWARD nominee whose songs have been featured in over 100 motion pictures, and recipient of the GRAMMY, EMMY and GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, among many other honors.

Under the new deals, BMG will administer WARREN’s entire songwriting publishing catalog (ex-U.S. and CANADA) under her REALSONGS umbrella and release her forthcoming album, featuring many of her latest works performed by an array of acclaimed artists, later this year.

Said WARREN, “I'm thrilled with my new deal at BMG. I love the BMG team. They have hit the ground running! There is so much already happening that I know this year is going to be amazing. To say I've never felt so much enthusiasm and excitement is an understatement. It's great to have a team behind me like this. This is just the beginning of a fantastic journey filled with hits!!”

BMG EVP/Repertoire & Licensing L.A. THOMAS SCHERER added, “DIANE is one in a million. She is exactly what a global publisher like BMG wants and needs. Her catalog is full of evergreen titles written 100% by herself, a catalog of beautiful and unreleased treasures, to pitch to artists around the world for sync at film, TV, and commercials. Every day she is writing new smash hit songs. The entire publishing team at BMG is proud and honored to be at service for the one and only DIANE WARREN.”

BMG EVP/Repertoire & Licensing, N.Y. JOHN LOEFFLER said, “A world-renowned songwriter, with honors in every imaginable category, DIANE has never actually placed her own name on the cover of an album before! Featuring a ‘Who’s Who’ of A-list artists collaborating and performing her new songs, this album is the break-through record she so richly deserves. Fans will remember these songs forever and we are thrilled to be part of this historic release.”

WARREN works with many of music’s most popular acts, including BEYONCE, LADY GAGA, JUSTIN BIEBER, CHRISTINA AGUILERA, SNOOP DOGG, KELLY CLARKSON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MARY J. BLIGE, JENNIFER HUDSON, ANDRA DAY, DEMI LOVATO, COMMON, JANELLE MONAE and MISSY ELLIOTT. Throughout her career spanning four decades, Warren has written for iconic artists including WHITNEY HOUSTON, CHER, AEROSMITH, CELINE DION, ARETHA FRANKLIN, MARIAH CAREY and others.

In addition to founding REALSONGS, the most successful female-owned music publisher in the world, WARREN is a tireless humanitarian and advocate for animals and the elderly.

