After two years of working on THE ORCHARD’s Radio Promotion team, RACHEL BRENNER has been promoted to NORTHEAST & MID-ATLANTIC Promotion Manager. BRENNER will be based in the NEW YORK office covering all radio formats. MORGAN KATZ has been promoted to Associate Director, National Promotion. KATZ will be covering all radio formats across the UNITED STATES based in the NEW YORK office.

THE ORCHARD SVP/Promotion DANNY BUCH commented, “We are excited to continue expanding THE ORCHARD’s promotion efforts across the country. THE ORCHARD is a global music distributor, and artist and label services company with offices in 40+ global markets, so the possibilities for identifying global records to cross into the AMERICAN radio market are endless. We’ve also added new roles and revamped our radio promotion team to allow us more forward thinking approaches in developing US radio hits.”

Here is the new overview on THE ORCHARD radio promotion staff:

DANNY BUCH – SVP/Promotion

SCOTT BURTON – VP/Promotion, Alternative

BILLIE JEAN SARULLO – VP/Promotion, Pop

TOMMY DeBENEDICTIS – VP/Promotion, Rock

JENNIFER LISS – Sr. Dir./National Promotion

ROLAND WEST – Sr. Dir./National Promotion

ALEX FRANK – Sr. Dir./International Marketing & Radio Strategy

MORGAN KATZ – Associate Dir./National Promotion

RACHEL BRENNER – Mgr./NORTHEAST & MID-ATLANTIC

MONEY NELS – Urban/Rhythm Mixshow

CODY CELESTIN - Radio Promotion Coordinator

