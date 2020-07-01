Get Your Groove On!

SIRIUSXM Dance channel BPM (channel 51) announced plans to present the Virtual DisDance Festival, hosted by THE CHAINSMOKERS.

Artists performing from their homes include AFROJACK, ALESSO, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, DEADMAU5, KASKADE, KYGO, LOVE REGENERATOR (CALVIN HARRIS), MAJOR LAZER, MARSHMELLO, MARTIN GARRIX, STEVE AOKI, TIËSTO and more.

The fun begins MAY 22nd at 4p ET and continues through MAY 24th, on SIRIUSXM radios and on the SIRIUSXM app. Select sets will replay on MAY 25th.

One special performance during the virtual festival will be the broadcast of an AVICII set from 2011, which will air MAY 23rd at 5p ET.

SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN said, "We're thrilled to be providing a top-notch line up of some of the biggest names in Dance music in our first-ever Virtual DisDance Festival. The virtual event will bring the festival experience to life and entertain Dance music fans nationwide with original performances and appearances they won't want to miss."

The festival will benefit MUSICARES COVID-19 Relief Fund to support music industry workers in need. The COVID-19 Relief Fund was established to provide monetary support to the thousands of music creators and industry professionals who have been most affected by the CORONAVIRUS pandemic due to the unprecedented cancellation of music events and work opportunities.

Go here for more information on set times and to learn how to donate to MUSICARES.

