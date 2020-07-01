Melissa Etheridge (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock)

MELISSA ETHERIDGE's 21-year-old son, BECKETT CYPHER has died of "causes related to opioid addiction," said ETHERIDGE as reported in VARIETY. BECKETT was the son of ETHERIDGE and filmmaker JULIE CYPHER.

ETHERIDGE released a statement: “Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” she wrote. “My son BECKETT, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.

“My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now.

“I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

Earlier in the day her team announced: "We’re sad to inform you that MELISSA’s son BECKETT passed away and there will not be a CONCERTS FROM HOME show today on FACEBOOK Live. -- #TeamME."

ETHERIDGE had been offering virtual guitar lessons for just $10 during the quarantine.

MELISSA had two children via artificial insemination, a daughter, BAILEY JEAN, born in FEBRUARY 1997, with DAVID CROSBY eventually revealed as the biological father of both..

MELISSA and JULIA split in SEPTEMBER 2000.

