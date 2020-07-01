James Kurdziel

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS has named JAMES KURDZIEL as PD replacing former OM/PD SCOTT JAMESON who left in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/7/20). KURDZIEL will continue as PD and middays for CUMULUS Alternative WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE)/BUFFALO, NY until his successor there is named.

In addition, KURDZIEL will keep his role as Regional VP/Rock Programming for CUMULUS MEDIA’s stations in the NORTHEASTERN U.S.

CUMULUS MINNEAPOLIS VP/Market Manager SHELLY MALECHA WILKES said, “We’re very excited to have JAMES take the reins of KQRS. He brings great energy, enthusiasm, perspective and experience. JAMES has a combination of respect for this iconic brand and great zeal to make it even better.”

CUMULUS BUFFALO VP/Market Manager JIM RILEY added, "We're extremely proud to see JAMES take the helm at KQRS. It's a well deserved move for a creative and talented guy who came to work as a morning show intern years ago and evolved, through a lot of very hard work, into the driving visionary behind the station's brand. In BUFFALO, we've got two rock stations in the same building and JAMES has managed to create and execute plans that allowed both stations to win and thrive. He's a perfect choice for the KQ job."

KURDZIEL said, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m beyond grateful. Being at the helm of KQRS, and working with TOM BARNARD and the talented staff there is humbling and I am thrilled. My thanks to DAVE MILNER, BOB WALKER, SHELLY WILKES, BRIAN PHILIPS, JOHN DIMICK, DOUG HAMAND, GREG FREY and TROY HANSON, all among the best there is. I’d also like to thank MIKE MCVAY for guiding me along the way. Getting to work more closely with DEREK MADDEN and WADE LINDER is truly exciting. Finally, I’m thankful to everyone in BUFFALO, especially JIM RILEY, for their support and guidance.”

