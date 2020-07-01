Next Week

EDISON RESEARCH will unveil the 2020 Australian edition of the INFINITE DIAL study in a webinar on MAY 20th at 10:30a (AET)/MAY 19th at 8:30p (ET US time).

EDISON Pres. LARRY ROSIN will present the results of the study, which, like the U.S. version, will include data on radio and radio streaming, in-car media, podcasting, online audio, smart speakers, and related topics. The Australian version, the fourth annual edition, was commissioned by COMMERCIAL RADIO AUSTRALIA (CRA), SOUTHERN CROSS AUSTEREO (SCA) via its PODCASTONE subsidiary, and TRITON DIGITAL.

