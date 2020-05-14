KEMP BROADCASTING & DIGITAL OUTDOOR is looking for a full time Promotions Director who is creative, organized, has leadership skills, can handle a face-pace environment, and who can communicate well. Skills and experience desired:

Minimum 2 years radio promotion experience

Experience organizing, prepping and managing events

Organizational skills with the ability juggle multiple projects at once and meet all deadlines

Knowledge of social media platforms

Attention to detail

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work individually or with a team

Leadership skills with the ability to manage the street team with a positive attitude

Proactive problem solver

Ability to generate creative ideas

Ability to communicate with people from a variety of backgrounds

Ability to lift 50 lbs and stand for long periods of time

Good driving record

Proficient with Office software: Word, Excel, Powerpoint

Experience with PromoSuite is a plus

KEMP BROADCASTING is an equal opportunity employer. To apply, please send your application to KEMP BROADCASTING, INC, Email: Accounting@kvegas.com, Fax: (702) 736-2986

