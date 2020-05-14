-
Ready To Be A Promo Dir. In Vegas?
May 14, 2020 at 4:22 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
KEMP BROADCASTING & DIGITAL OUTDOOR is looking for a full time Promotions Director who is creative, organized, has leadership skills, can handle a face-pace environment, and who can communicate well. Skills and experience desired:
- Minimum 2 years radio promotion experience
- Experience organizing, prepping and managing events
- Organizational skills with the ability juggle multiple projects at once and meet all deadlines
- Knowledge of social media platforms
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to work individually or with a team
- Leadership skills with the ability to manage the street team with a positive attitude
- Proactive problem solver
- Ability to generate creative ideas
- Ability to communicate with people from a variety of backgrounds
- Ability to lift 50 lbs and stand for long periods of time
- Good driving record
- Proficient with Office software: Word, Excel, Powerpoint
- Experience with PromoSuite is a plus
KEMP BROADCASTING is an equal opportunity employer. To apply, please send your application to KEMP BROADCASTING, INC, Email: Accounting@kvegas.com, Fax: (702) 736-2986
-