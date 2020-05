Sold

EVERGLADES CITY BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC is selling noncommercial Variety WBGY/NAPLES, FL to KOL HALEV 2000 CORPORATION for $45,000.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WPFF/STURGEON BAY, WI, correcting coordinates); RADIO LAS AMERICAS LLC (KMUS-A/SPERRY, OK, nighttime facilities during daytime while transmitter is repaired); BOCOCK COMMUNICATIONS, LLC (WHGS-A/HAMPTON, SC, emergency long wire antenna to get back on the air); and GFR, INC. (WTOT-F/GRACEVILLE, FL, temporary facility after tower fell).

JULIE SCALF d/b/a AARON AND ALEXANDER COMMUNITY RADIO has closed on the sale of W247AT/HARVEST, AL to CAMERON P. REYNOLDS for $50,000.

And MIGHTY MEDIA GROUP, INC. has closed on the sale of K289CB/LOS BANOS, CA to STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP's SMG-MERCED, LLC for $3,500.

