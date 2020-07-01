Blowers (Photo: LinkedIn)

NORTHERN TRUST EVP/Pres. of National Services Wealth Management DAVID C. BLOWERS has been tapped as Chair of the Board of Trustees of WINDOW TO THE WORLD COMMUNICATIONS, INC., licensee of Classical WFMT and PBS affiliate WTTW-TV/CHICAGO. BLOWERS, who has been a Trustee since JANUARY 2002, will succeed 2014-20 Chair JAMES W. MABIE, for a two-year term beginning JULY 1st.

“I am a believer in what WTTW and WFMT represent to our city and region -- independent media content that stands out in the marketplace, is trusted by the community, provides access to the arts and education, and explores the stories of CHICAGO and beyond with depth, creativity, and purpose,” said BLOWERS. “I thank JIM MABIE for his stellar leadership of these two leading organizations over the past six years, and look forward to working with and learning from the staff and trustees.”

MABIE said, “It has been a great honor to serve as Chair of the WTTW | WFMT Board for the past six years, and I am just as honored to welcome DAVE to this important and influential leadership role.”

“This is an important time for WTTW and WFMT as our community turns to us for essential news and information, trusted educational programming for kids and families, immersive entertainment, and beautiful and inspiring classical music. DAVE’s demonstrated commitment to the purpose and mission of WTTW and WFMT for the past two decades will serve us well as we face the future,” said President and CEO SANDRA CORDOVA MICEK. “I look forward to collaborating with him as we execute our three-year strategic plan while serving the public. Together, we will work to enrich lives, engage communities, and inspire exploration.”

