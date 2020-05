Alex Gervasi

Former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES Music Coordinator MD/middays ALEX GERVASI joins UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's MUSIC STRATEGY AND TACTICS team. GERVASI, who left KIIS in DECEMBER 2019, serves as a Team Lead and Catalogue Curator.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's MUSIC STRATEGY AND TACTICS team is headed up by EVP MIKE BIGGANE and VP SAM JUNEMAN.

