Q1

COVID-19 took a toll on ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. first quarter earnings, knocking net revenues down 4% year-to-year to $297 million after year-to-date revenues had been up 7% in FEBRUARY and despite a 41% increase in digital revenues driven by podcasting and digital audio advertising sales. Adjusted EBITDA fell 19% to $34.5 million, and net income per diluted share fell from a gain of 2 cents to a loss of 7 cents, with adjusted net income fell from 3 cents/diluted share to a loss of 1 cent/diluted share.

Pres./CEO DAVID J. FIELD said, “I want to salute the outstanding work and dedication of the ENTERCOM team, which has risen to the unique challenges of these unprecedented times to serve the American public, our customers and our communities. ENTERCOM began the year on a strong note driving revenues up over 7% through FEBRUARY before facing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have taken important actions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and are well positioned financially to operate effectively through the crisis. Strategically, we are well positioned to fully participate in the recovery and the attractive growth opportunities in the audio space, with strong leadership positions in broadcast radio and podcasting, the fastest growing digital audio platform, unparalleled leadership in news and sports, and strong data and analytics capabilities.”

The company fully drew its revolving credit facility to bolster its cash on hand for its balance sheet. As of MARCH, ENTERCOM had $1 billion of outstanding senior debt under its credit facilities, $425 million in second-lien notes, and $400 million in senior notes, with $189 million in cash on hand.

