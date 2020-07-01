WKDF

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKDF/NASHVILLE has re-branded from “NASH FM 103.3” to “103.3 COUNTRY,” with a new logo featuring the state of TENNESSEE. The move comes just two weeks after PAUL WILLIAMS was installed as the station’s new PD (NET NEWS 4/30). A post on the station’s updated FACEBOOK page says, “New look, same great station. This is 103.3 Country, new Country for ALL of TENNESSEE.”

The company previously (and somewhat confusingly) had two NASH-branded stations in the market with WKDF and sister WSM-F (95.5 NASH ICON). WKDF becomes the latest CUMULUS station to move away from the company’s once national Country station branding, following similar moves in recent months by WDRQ/DETROIT; WFYR/PEORIA, IL; WNNF/CINCINNATI; WXBM/PENSACOLA, FL; KAYD/BEAUMONT, TX and, most recently, KATC/COLORADO SPRINGS.

“If the listeners call it 103-3, then that’s what we’re going to call it,” said CUMULUS NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr. ALLISON WARREN. “Our station is all about our community and the people of TENNESSEE, so now our logo reflects that.”

“This is just one step in the evolution of our brand,” added WILLIAMS. “We are ready to spread the word from DICKSON to GALLATIN to MOUNT JULIET, and all the TENNESSEE towns we love, that this is 103-3 COUNTRY.”

