ABC AUDIO has upped correspondent MICHELLE FRANZEN to midday news anchor at ABC NEWS RADIO. FRANZEN has been with ABC NEWS since 2014 after serving as National Correspodent for NBC NEWS in 2001-2013.

In a memo to staff, Dir. of News Programming SCOTT GOLDBERG called FRANZEN "a trusted journalist with top-notch storytelling skills," noting that she and her producing team won a GRACIE AWARD YESTERDAY.

