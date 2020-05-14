Audio Version

The relaunched COURT TV is joining the lineup at SIRIUSXM starting TOMORROW (5/15). The network brand and format were resurrected by SCRIPPS' KATZ NETWORKS last year as an over-the-air TV digital network; the original aired on cable in 1991-2008 before being rebranded as "TRUTV," refocused on comedy-based reality shows. The current version airs trial coverage and true crime news and analysis.

KATZ NETWORKS Pres./CEO JONATHAN KATZ said, "COURT TV is committed to providing outstanding legal coverage and journalism across a variety of platforms and we're thrilled that COURT TV will now bring SIRIUSXM listeners into the courtrooms of the most-riveting trials in the country."

