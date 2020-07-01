8th Annual 'Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam'

LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BRAD PAISLEY and LUKE BRYAN will headline the 8th annual "PEPSI GULF COAST JAM: COUNTRY ON THE COAST," which announced its full lineup of performers TODAY (5/14). The three-day concert event is slated to take place at FRANK BROWN PARK in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL during the LABOR DAY weekend, FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th.

The lineup features a mix of chart-topping acts, up-and-coming artists, and legendary Country performers, including: JORDAN DAVIS, BROTHERS OSBORNE, TENILLE TOWNES, RILEY GREEN, COLE SWINDLE, CODY JINKS, LINDSAY ELL, JON LANGSTON, JOE NICHOLS, BILLY RAY CYRUS, WALKER HAYES, RYAN HURD, SHELLY FAIRCHILD, CJ SOLAR, SHY CARTER, ALEX HALL and more. Three-day festival tickets are currently on sale and can be found here.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen through ticket sales and comments on social media since we announced the headliners ... has been nothing short of amazing,” said PEPSI GULF COAST JAM Executive Producer RENDY LOVELADY. “There’s nothing like seeing your favorite artists on stage, and we’ve put endless hours into coming up with a lineup we feel our Jammers will love.”

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure this is a fun and safe event for everyone who comes through our gates,” said PEPSI GULF COAST JAM COO MARK SHELDON. “Our beautiful beaches are open, and we can’t wait to gather together to hear some incredible music.”

