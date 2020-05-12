Hacked

According to numerous sources, including the the NY POST's PAGE SIX and DIGITAL MUSIC NEWS, the high profile entertainment NY-based law firm of GRUBMAN SHIRE MEISELAS & SACKS has been hacked. Word is that the FBI is now involved.

The firm has alerted clients like DRAKE, LADY GAGA, MADONNA, NICKI MINAJ, MARY J. BLIGE, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, ELLA MAI, CHRISTINA AGUILERA, MARIAH CAREY, CAM NEWTON, BETTE MIDLER, JESSICA SIMPSON, BARRY MANILOW, ROD STEWART, LIL NAS X, THE WEEKND, U2, PRIYANKA CHOPRA, and so many others of the breach of their computer system with the theft of over 750 GB of data.

Companies that have been represented by GSMS in the past include UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, SONY/ATV, SONY CORP, FACEBOOK, SPOTIFY and iHEARTMEDIA.

Reportedly the hackers known as REvil are demanding a $21 million ransom or they will make a mass dump of the data. The firm is reportedly not negotiating with them.

Stolen data included contract provisions, with at least one leaked piece appearing to be from MADONNA’s “Madame X” tour.

Quoting DIGITAL MUSIC NEWS: “We can confirm that we’ve been victimized by a cyberattack. We have notified our clients and our staff. [GRUBMAN SHIRE] have hired the world’s experts who specialize in this area, and we are working around the clock to address these matters.

"A small dump of files from the hack includes contracts, non-disclosure agreements, private correspondence, names, and email addresses.”

« see more Net News