Open For Biz

TAPEWRM AUDIO has launched its initial suite of audio plug-ins. TAPEWRM AUDIO was founded by 13-year old DANIEL GIULIANTI. GIULIANTI is also Creative Director. As a musician, GIULIANTI is known as KILL THE KITTY.

GIULIANTI commented, "This isn’t your father’s plug-in company. We wanted to throw out the old model of hardware imitations and create something totally new and different."

GIULIANTI added, "“My life is music. Thinking up new ways to design and transform sounds is my passion. TAPEWRM AUDIO’s products are for music producers that are out of the ordinary and are looking for a unique, modern edge."

GIULIANTI had his father's help and together, they worked with a Dutch software development team to help create TAPEWRM AUDIO.

For more information on initial suite of audio plug-ins check out https://www.tapewrmaudio.com/.

