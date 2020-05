June 14 (Photo: JStone/Shutterstock)

BTS will be performing a live-stream concert next month after having to cancel plans for a world tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bang Bang Con" will take the place of the world tour the band cancelled in APRIL; it will be held JUNE 14th at 5a (ET). The band promises additional content following the 90-minute show, with details to be disclosed in coming weeks.

« see more Net News