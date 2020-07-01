Debuts May 17th

ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES is debuting a new SUNDAY night 8-10p (PT) Latin alternative show “ALTERNALIDO” on MAY 17th. The ENGLISH-language show, will be curated and hosted by local DJ ANTHONY VALADEZ, who has hosted weekly radio programs in LOS ANGELES on KCRW, KPFK and KCSN for the past 20 years.

The weekly two-hour program, will feature a broad mix of alternative sounds from LATIN artists around the world, including CHICANO BATMAN, OMAR APOLLO, CUCO, AMBAR LUCID, HELADO NEGRO.

“LOS ANGELES is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the UNITED STATES and we’re excited to broaden our sound to reflect the musical tastes of our community,” said ENTERCOM Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “‘ALTERNALIDO’ will feature some of the biggest LATINO music stars to help listeners close out their weekends on a high note.”

VALDEZ said, "ALTERNALIDO is a blank cassette tape waiting to be filled with the vibrant and global sounds from LATIN AMERICA. I’m excited to share sounds that are bold, daring and different from many of these amazing artists. LATIN alternative is not just one genre but a plethora of many. It’s ANTHONY BOURDAIN behind the turntables introducing you to a sonic ingredient that could change your life.”

