The GRAND OLE OPRY has revealed the lineup for its annual MEMORIAL DAY “Salute The Troops” special on SATURDAY, MAY 23rd. CRAIG MORGAN, STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN and KELLIE PICKLER are set to perform, among others. In addition to honoring AMERICA's service men and women during the show, the special will also highlight essential workers on the front lines of the global pandemic.

“The days preceding MEMORIAL DAY have, for years, brought with them our annual ‘Salute The Troops’ show and unforgettable moments as we honor and say thank you to those who serve our country,” said OPRY VP and Executive Producer DAN ROGERS. “It’s more important than ever in 2020 that through words and songs we connect fans across the country to recognize the sacrifices of members of the U.S. military. Additionally, this year’s show will offer the opportunity for fans tuned in around the world to honor the troops of essential workers on the front line of the battles that’ve changed our world this year, the war on COVID-19.”

The show will broadcast live on CIRCLE and GRAY TV stations, DISH STUDIO Channel 102, SLING TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on CIRCLE ALL ACCESS FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE channels. TV and radio personality BOBBY BONES will host the CIRCLE telecast, while OPRY announcer MIKE TERRY will be heard on 650 AM WSM/NASHVILLE and SIRIUSXM.

