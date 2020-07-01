This Weekend!

MOM + POP recording artist ASHE has curated a multi-artist tribute to the BEACH BOYS' iconic album PET SOUNDS, which the singer says is her favorite album.

IN MY ROOM: Celebrating 54 Years Of PET SOUNDS is a livestream event that will take place on YOUTUBE MAY 16th at 5p (ET). It's a free show, but donations will be accepted and given to MUSICARES and also SUPPORT + FEED, a COVID-19 relief initiative started by (BILLIE EILISH's mom) MAGGIE BAIRD.

Speaking with VARIETY, ASHE said, "I think it's going to be really cool to introduce all of our fan bases to an album that maybe they haven't heard before. That seems crazy to me because it's always been my favorite album since I was a little kid. But I know that my high schooler and age 12-to-16 fans don't know what PET SOUNDS is. They don't know who BRIAN WILSON himself is. So this is going to be really legendary."

Among the artists confirmed for the event are ASHE (host), FINNEAS, BISHOP BRIGGS, MAX, RYAN TEDDER and AJR, who will perform the song "Sloop John B."

Speaking of AJR, the S-CURVE RECORDS trio's campaign RIP MEDICAL DEBT ended on SUNDAY (5/9) with $4.5 million raised to help people who are struggling with medical debt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

