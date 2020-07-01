More Co-Sponsors (Photo: Jackelberry/Pixabay)

Six more members of Congress and two Senators have joined as co-sponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act (H. Con. Res. 20 and S. Con. Res. 5), the bill that opposes "any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge" on local broadcast radio stations. The bill now has 211 co-sponsors in the House and 27 in the Senate.

Signing on to co-sponsor the bill in the House are Reps. GEORGE HOLDING (R-NC), STEVEN HORSFORD (D-NV), ELAINE LURIA (D-VA), TOM MALINOWSKI (D-NJ), TOM RICE (R-SC), and AUSTIN SCOTT (R-GA). Sens. MIKE CRAPO (R-ID) and MARTHA MCSALLY (R-AZ) have signed on to co-sponsor the SENATE version. Reps. KATHY CASTOR (D-FL) and MICHAEL CONAWAY (R-TX) are the original sponsors in the House, and Sens. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY) and MARTIN HEINRICH (D-NM) are the original Senate sponsors.

The bill reads, "Congress should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air."

