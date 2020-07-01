Classics

SIRIUSXM is adding to its schedule of sports play-by-play rebroadcasts with SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO airing tripleheaders of classic NFL games on SUNDAYS, starting this weekend (5/17) with three of the most famous games in league history.

This week's "ULTIMATE CLASSIC SUNDAYS" games will include the "Greatest Game Ever Played," the 1958 NFL Championship at YANKEE STADIUM in which the BALTIMORE COLTS beat the NEW YORK GIANTS in sudden death overtime (1p (ET)); "The Catch," the 1981 NFC Championship featuring DWIGHT CLARK's legendary 3rd-and-3 catch of JOE MONTANA's pass to the back of the end zone as the SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS came back to beat the DALLAS COWBOYS; and SUPER BOWL III, JOE NAMATH's "guaranteed" NEW YORK JETS victory over the heavily-favored BALTIMORE COLTS.

Future broadcasts will include the BUFFALO BILLS' "wide right" loss to the GIANTS in SUPER BOWL XXV; 1971's MIAMI DOLPHINS-KANAS CITY CHIEFS divisional playoff, the longest game in NFL history; the JETS' 2000 "MONDAY Night Miracle" comeback to beat the DOLPHINS; the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS beating the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS in SUPER BOWL XLIX behind MALCOLM BUTLER's goal line interception of RUSSELL WILSON's pass; the OAKLAND RAIDERS' 1974 AFC Divisional Playoff victory over the DOLPHINS, capped by the "Sea of Hands" touchdown pass from KENNY STABLER to a heavily-covered CLARENCE DAVIS; and the infamous "Tuck Rule" NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS-OAKLAND RAIDERS AFC Divisional Playoff game.

The broadcasts will include new commentary from Hall of Famer GIL BRANDT.

